Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $223,876,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

Shares of CE opened at $88.68 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

