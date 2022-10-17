Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$67.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Aritzia Stock Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

