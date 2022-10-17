CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,949,434,000 after purchasing an additional 105,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $263,985,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $154.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

