Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $39.78 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.58). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $509.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

