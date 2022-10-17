CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.11 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $110.87 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,490.40 or 0.99999997 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 191.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035918 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00057122 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022665 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005102 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13393779 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $2,734,086.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

