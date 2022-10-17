Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of CIAFF stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

