Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Citigroup

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $475.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $549.44.
Charter Communications Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $323.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $739.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
