Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Citigroup

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $475.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $549.44.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $323.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $739.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

