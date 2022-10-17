Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) & Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Head to Head Review

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -4.96% -1.57% -0.91% Invesco Mortgage Capital -199.65% 22.10% 2.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus price target of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 52.48%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.38%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $203.98 million 2.64 -$18.41 million ($0.42) -26.29 Invesco Mortgage Capital $169.20 million 2.08 -$90.00 million ($11.32) -0.94

Chatham Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

