Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Lowered to $130.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.12.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $111.85 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.