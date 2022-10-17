Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Chemed (NYSE:CHEGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $432.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a 52-week low of $417.61 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $466.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chemed (NYSE:CHEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chemed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

