Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $160.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $314.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $108.96 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

