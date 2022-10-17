Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $72.50 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 22.1% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 665,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,570,000 after buying an additional 120,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

