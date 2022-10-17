CIBC Trims KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Target Price to C$10.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KPT. National Bankshares cut their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.
KP Tissue Price Performance
Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.69. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$10.01 and a one year high of C$12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.69 million and a PE ratio of 93.09.
KP Tissue Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is 654.55%.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
