Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Cigna by 1.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in Cigna by 20.5% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $295.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.72 and a 200-day moving average of $270.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $300.75.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

