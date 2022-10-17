Citigroup (NYSE:C) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

