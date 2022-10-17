Citigroup Trims American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price to $15.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Melius started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.11 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493,500 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,450 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

