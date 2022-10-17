Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NET. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,895,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

