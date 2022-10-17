Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $45.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.