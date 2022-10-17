COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.51. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $49.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 135,546 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 52,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

