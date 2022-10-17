Compound Market Capitalization Hits $407.82 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Compound has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $407.82 million and approximately $14.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $56.12 or 0.00287925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00137714 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00060880 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00023613 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.22324467 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $12,386,262.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

