Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

