Contrasting PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PTC and Magic Software Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 26.19% 18.13% 8.33% Magic Software Enterprises 5.49% 18.04% 9.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of PTC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 3 5 0 2.63 Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PTC and Magic Software Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PTC presently has a consensus target price of $138.44, suggesting a potential upside of 31.14%. Given PTC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PTC and Magic Software Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $1.81 billion 6.86 $476.92 million $4.21 25.08 Magic Software Enterprises $480.33 million 1.49 $29.33 million $0.56 26.02

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Software Enterprises. PTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magic Software Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PTC has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PTC beats Magic Software Enterprises on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR. The company also provides Onshape, a software-as-a-service product development platform unites computer-aided design with data management, collaboration tools, and real-time analytics; Arena, a PLM solution enables product teams to collaborate virtually anytime and anywhere; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables the digital design, testing, and modification of product models; and Windchill, a product lifecycle management software. In addition, it offers Integrity, an application lifecycle management solution; Servigistics, service parts management solution; and consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; BusinessEye for organizational business intelligence; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

