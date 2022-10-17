Core Alternative Capital Acquires 519 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CARR opened at $34.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.