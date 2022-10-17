Core Alternative Capital Acquires New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pool by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Pool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Pool by 18.5% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 538,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,512,000 after acquiring an additional 83,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Pool by 71.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after acquiring an additional 215,758 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:POOL opened at $307.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a one year low of $300.00 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.
In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
