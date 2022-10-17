Core Alternative Capital Boosts Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Sempra were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at $455,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 6.0% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $141.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.29. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.22.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

