Core Alternative Capital Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 604.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $76.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.37 and a 1-year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.34.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

