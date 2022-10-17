Core Alternative Capital Grows Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $257.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

