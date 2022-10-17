Core Alternative Capital Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 167.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,865,799,000 after purchasing an additional 237,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 3.6 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $98.31 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $223.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

