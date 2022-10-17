Core Alternative Capital Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $174.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.54.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

