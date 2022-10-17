Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

HIG opened at $64.75 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

