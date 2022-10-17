Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.9 %

COST opened at $454.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

