Core Alternative Capital Lowers Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Consumer Edge cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of HAIN opened at $16.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

