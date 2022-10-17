Core Alternative Capital Purchases 1,080 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.94 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

