Core Alternative Capital Purchases 124 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,376,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,514,000 after purchasing an additional 465,728 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Trading Down 3.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

ECL opened at $139.53 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.93 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.