Core Alternative Capital Purchases 135 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

ABT opened at $100.91 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $96.67 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49. The company has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

