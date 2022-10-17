Core Alternative Capital Purchases 222 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 5,418 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.16.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 3.9 %

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $117.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.