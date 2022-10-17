Core Alternative Capital Purchases 83 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $163.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

