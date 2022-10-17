Core Alternative Capital Sells 1,488 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 922.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,939,000 after buying an additional 1,843,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after buying an additional 1,840,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 4.5 %

MRO stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.