Core Alternative Capital Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after buying an additional 195,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after buying an additional 51,860 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,014,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,624,000 after buying an additional 162,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $149.70 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

