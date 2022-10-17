Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 7.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Corteva Stock Down 6.7 %

CTVA opened at $58.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

