Critical Contrast: SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) vs. FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE)

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and FaZe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment 16.87% -227.46% 12.73% FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of FaZe shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 4 5 0 2.56 FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment and FaZe, as provided by MarketBeat.

SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $71.44, indicating a potential upside of 44.71%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than FaZe.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and FaZe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $1.50 billion 2.22 $256.51 million $3.70 13.34 FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than FaZe.

Volatility & Risk

SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FaZe has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats FaZe on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About FaZe

(Get Rating)

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

