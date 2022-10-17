Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.29.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $736.06 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $761.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $666.12 and its 200-day moving average is $646.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

