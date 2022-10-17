Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 504 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

AMETEK Stock Down 2.2 %

AMETEK stock opened at $113.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

