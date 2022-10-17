CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $32.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.42.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

