CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to Buy by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

CSX opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,495,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CSX by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 211,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in CSX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.