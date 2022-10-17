Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $75.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,576.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.21. Datadog has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock worth $10,325,213 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth $204,865,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $360,540,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.