Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $130.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.65.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $75.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7,576.58 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a 12 month low of $75.54 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock worth $10,325,213 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Datadog by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $360,540,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

