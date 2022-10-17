Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $196.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $196.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.07.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $178.19 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.98 and a 200-day moving average of $195.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile



Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

