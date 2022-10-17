Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $85.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.64.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

