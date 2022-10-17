Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $54.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Terex stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,743,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,041 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 579.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 566,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

